Football: Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth

LONDON (REUTERS) - Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday (May 10) to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.

Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of what had been a cagey game, selling the Saints defence a dummy before finishing left-footed for his 20th goal of the season, before Giroud headed a second with seven minutes remaining.

It was a fairly dismal evening for a Southampton side who had drawn their previous two games 0-0 and mustered few chances in another largely toothless display.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United into fifth on 66 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with both having played 35 games. Arsene Wenger's side will also hope to reel in Liverpool, who have 70 points from 36.