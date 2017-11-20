Football: Safuwan Baharudin signs for Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA

SINGAPORE - Singapore defender Safuwan Baharudin has signed with Pahang FA and will turn out for the Malaysia Super League (MSL) side in the 2018 season.

The 26-year-old uploaded an Instagram post on Saturday (Nov 18) with fellow new signing and Malaysian international Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Pahang coach Dollah Salleh, and Pahang president Tengku Abdul Rahman Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah among others, captioned: "Thank God! Pahang 2018. #dreamscometrue"

An anonymous Pahang official confirmed the signing of Safuwan with football website FourFourTwo on Sunday (Nov 19).

Safuwan had spent the last two seasons with second-tier Malaysia Premier League side PDRM FA and experienced relegation from the MSL in his first season. He also captained the side last season when they finished eighth.

The Singapore international, who has been deployed variously as a centre-back, midfielder and striker in 76 appearances for his country, is expected to add experience and depth to a strong Pahang side competing on two fronts in the MSL and the regional AFC Cup.

Pahang finished second in the MSL for the 2017 season, nine points behind champions Johor Darul Takzim.

Safuwan is the only Singaporean on the books of an MSL side. Former Tampines Rovers forward Sahil Suhaimi previously held that distinction but his Sarawak side were relegated to the second tier after finishing 11th in the 2017 season.