Football: S-League clubs face Cambodian, Philippine sides in Singapore Cup preliminary round

SINGAPORE - Warriors FC will face off against 2016 Cambodia League champions Boeungket Angkor FC in the 2017 RHB Singapore Cup.

The draw for this year's tournament, which is the 20th edition, was made on Tuesday (May 9) at the Ocean Financial Centre near Raffles Place.

Sponsors RHB also announced a three-year extension of their title sponsorship. They have sponsored the competition for the past 12 years.

There are four foreign clubs joining the eight local S-League clubs this year. Boeungket and Nagaworld FC are from Cambodia and there are another two clubs from the Philippines - Ceres Negros FC and Global Cebu FC.

Geylang International will take on Global while Hougang United will compete against Ceres. Balastier Khalsa faces Nagaworld. The preliminary rounds are from May 29 to June 4.

Defending chanpions Albirex Niigata's coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga was thrilled by the entry of the foreign teams. He said: "They are all very strong teams. We have played against Ceres Negros before and they are not a pushover. We will be looking forward to taking them on."