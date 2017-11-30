Football: Rooney shows no mercy to Moyes as Everton rise again

Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick.
Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
24 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wayne Rooney scored from his own half to haunt his former manager David Moyes with a first hat-trick for Everton in a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday (Nov 29) which lifted the Blues out of the Premier League drop zone.

With Sam Allardyce watching from the stands ahead of his expected appointment as Everton manager, Rooney found the net for the first time in five games by heading in on the rebound in the 18th minute after his penalty was saved by Joe Hart.

Rooney struck again at the near post and piled more misery on Moyes by capitalising on a scrambled clearance from Hart and blasting the ball past his former England team mate from inside his own half.

Ashley Williams completed the rout by heading home from a corner after conceding a penalty for a foul on Diafra Sakho when the score was 2-0, but Jordan Pickford came to the rescue by turning away Manuel Lanzini's spot-kick.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch