Football: Rooney scores from the spot as Merseyside derby ends 1-1

Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring goal at the Liverpool vs Everton match in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain on Dec 10, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
10 min ago

(REUTERS) - Everton captain Wayne Rooney scored for the first time in a Merseyside derby on Sunday (Dec 10) with a late penalty to take an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

With the snow swirling, Rooney sent the 77th-minute spot kick straight down the middle after Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down following a push in the back by Croatian defender Dejan Lovren.

Mohamed Salah had earlier fired Liverpool ahead with a 42nd-minute stunner that sent the Egyptian clear of Tottenham Hotspur's England striker Harry Kane as the league's top marksman with 13 goals this season.

Liverpool stayed fourth with 30 points, 13 adrift of leaders Manchester City who were playing later at second-placed Manchester United. Chelsea are third on 32 with Sam Allardyce's Everton moving up to 10th.

