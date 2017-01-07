Football: Rooney equals Charlton's Manchester United scoring record

(AFP) - Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record on Saturday (Jan 7) when he netted his 249th goal for the club in an FA Cup third-round tie at home to Reading.

Rooney, 31, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute at Old Trafford, steering Juan Mata's cross over Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi with his right knee.

Former United midfielder Charlton, 79, and former United manager Alex Ferguson were both in attendance and joined fans in applauding Rooney's feat.

Ex-United captain Bryan Robson was one of the first figures from the club to offer his congratulations, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations @WayneRooney for equalling Sir Bobby's record."

Rooney, who was making his 543rd appearance for the club, broke Charlton's England scoring record of 49 goals in October 2015 and has now scored 53 times for his country.

Charlton's United appearance record was broken by Ryan Giggs in May 2008.

Following Rooney's goal, Anthony Martial also scored and Marcus Rashford netted twice as United defeated Reading 4-0.