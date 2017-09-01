Football: Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving - reports

(AFP) - Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Friday (Sept 1).

The BBC said Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, north-west England, on Thursday night.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old was seen posing in a wefie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge earlier that night.

McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the caption: "International Break #legend".

Cheshire Police declined to comment and representatives for Rooney and Everton were unavailable.