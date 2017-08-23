Football: Rooney announces retirement from international football

(AFP) - England's record scorer Wayne Rooney announced on Wednesday (Aug 23) he is retiring from international football with immediate effect, despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall.

The 31-year-old - scorer of 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country - told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation.

"Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football," said Rooney in a statement.

"It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

"Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.

"I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side."