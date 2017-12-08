Football: Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time

Ronaldo gives a thumbs up during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Dec 6, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d'Or for world player of the year on Thursday (Dec 7) for a joint-record fifth time, going level with eternal rival and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi as the player to have won the prize the most times.

The Real Madrid forward won the award, handed out by magazine France Football, for the second consecutive year having led his side to the La Liga title with 25 goals and a successive Champions League crown, netting 12 goals including two in the 4-1 win over Juventus in the final.

(This story is developing)

