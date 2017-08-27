Football: Ronald Koeman reveals Muhamed Besic's father in shooting horror

London (AFP) - Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic played in his side's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday just hours after learning his father had been shot.

Bosnia star Besic's dad Meho was reportedly shot in the hand and leg following a dispute in his homeland.

The 46-year-old was said to have been given emergency treatment in the Falesici neighbourhood near Srebrenik.

It remains unclear how seriously Meho has been wounded.

Besic learned of the horrific incident as he prepared for Everton's trip to Premier League champions Chelsea, but he told Toffees boss Ronald Koeman that he still wanted to be considered for selection.

The 24-year-old started on the bench but came on at halftime and, in the circumstances, delivered a remarkably composed display.

Asked about the shooting after the Chelsea match, Koeman confirmed the reports.

"That's true. I spoke to him yesterday evening. He spoke to his father. I don't like to talk in more detail. This is a family matter," he said. "We will see what happens after the game. I don't know exactly what happened, but what came out in the papers is true.

"When I spoke to him, he said before the game he was ready and committed."