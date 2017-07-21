Football: Roma's Riyad Mahrez bid rejected by Leicester City

London (AFP) - Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare confirmed on Friday that the club turned down an offer from Italian side AS Roma for winger Riyad Mahrez.
The Paris-born Algeria forward is likely to command a fee of around £50 million (S$88.61 million), with Roma's offer believed to be some way short of that figure.
"The bid was politely declined because it was a low offer," said Shakespeare. "I don't know what it was and I don't get involved."
Mahrez, who indicated that he wanted to leave the club at the end of last season, was a key figure for the Foxes on their remarkable run to the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season. He scored 17 goals and recorded 10 assists that term, earning him the PFA Player of the Year award for 2016.
Despite not being as prolific last season, the 26-year-old still chipped in with 10 goals in 48 appearances as Leicester secured a 12th-placed finish and a Champions League quarter-final spot.
He joined the East Midlands outfit from French side Le Havre in 2014.