Football: Roma may shell out €42m club record fee for on-loan Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick

(REUTERS) - AS Roma have completed the record signing of striker Patrik Schick from Serie A rivals Sampdoria on a five-year deal that could eventually be worth €42 million (S$68 million), the Italian side said on Tuesday.

Czech Republic international Schick will join Roma on an initial loan deal worth €5 million with an obligation - subject to satisfying certain terms - to make the move permanent for a further €9 million.

Roma are due to make a final payment of €20 million to Sampdoria in February 2020, if the 21-year-old is still with the club, and will also pay up to €8 million in bonuses.

If Schick is sold before that date, Sampdoria will receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee or another €20 million.

Shick told Roma's website (www.asroma.com) he was "very happy" to be at the club, which he described as "the ideal team".

"I am looking forward to training with the group and getting ready for the upcoming games," he added.

Schick impressed in his first season at Sampdoria, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 35 matches last season, and was initially touted to join Italian champions Juventus, before they pulled out of the move.

The final deal is estimated to reach €38-42 million, surpassing the €36 million Roma paid for Argentinian striker Gabriel Batistuta in 2000.

