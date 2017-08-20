Football: Richarlison scores as Watford see off Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom (AFP) - Brazilian Richarlison scored his first goal for Watford to help Marco Silva's men to a 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday (Aug 19).

Richarlison, who joined from Fluminense earlier this month for £13 million (S$22.8 million), pounced with 17 minutes remaining, before substitute Etienne Capoue made it two late on.

The visitors were the better side after an uneventful first half, with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic making an excellent save from Nathaniel Chalobah.

Home manager Eddie Howe brought on Jermain Defoe with half an hour left as the England striker made his return to the Vitality Stadium after joining from Sunderland in the close season.

But it was Watford who made the breakthrough when forward Richarlison met club-record signing Andre Gray's cross and bundled in at the second attempt.

French midfielder Capoue replaced the goalscorer, before finding the net himself in the 86th minute as Watford backed up last weekend's season-opening 3-3 draw with Liverpool by giving new manager Silva his first win away from home in England.