Football: Reports of Barcelona agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele are premature, says Borussia Dortmund

(from left) Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra, Dortmund's French midfielder Ousmane Dembele and Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic walk over the pitch during a press event of German first division Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortm
(from left) Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra, Dortmund's French midfielder Ousmane Dembele and Dortmund's US midfielder Christian Pulisic walk over the pitch during a press event of German first division Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund on Aug 9, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
41 min ago

DUSSELDORF (REUTERS) - Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said on Friday that no decision had been made yet to transfer Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, denying a German newspaper report.

"We have set Barcelona a deadline, and either something will happen or it won't," a spokesman for Dortmund said.

German daily Bild had reported on Thursday that Barcelona had agreed a fee for the transfer of Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old French international forward being suspended by Dortmund after he skipped training.

Citing unnamed sources, it had said Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund €120 million (S$192 million), or up to €150 million depending on performance bonuses, making Dembele the second most expensive signing ever after Paris Saint-Germain's blockbuster deal for Neymar.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia