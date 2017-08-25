Football: Reports of Barcelona agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele are premature, says Borussia Dortmund

DUSSELDORF (REUTERS) - Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said on Friday that no decision had been made yet to transfer Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, denying a German newspaper report.

"We have set Barcelona a deadline, and either something will happen or it won't," a spokesman for Dortmund said.

German daily Bild had reported on Thursday that Barcelona had agreed a fee for the transfer of Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old French international forward being suspended by Dortmund after he skipped training.

Citing unnamed sources, it had said Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund €120 million (S$192 million), or up to €150 million depending on performance bonuses, making Dembele the second most expensive signing ever after Paris Saint-Germain's blockbuster deal for Neymar.