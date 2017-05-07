Football: Real rampage past sorry Granada to stay on track for title

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Real Madrid produced a ruthless first half display to thrash already relegated Granada 4-0 on Saturday (May 6) and remain on course for a first league title in five years.

James Rodriguez put Zinedine Zidane's side in charge in the third minute by bundling in Lucas Vazquez's arrowed cross and then headed in a cross from forgotten man Fabio Coentrao to double their lead in the 11th.

Alvaro Morata followed the Colombian's early strikes with two goals of his own in the 30th and 35th minutes to kill off Tony Adams' sunken side and take Real level on 84 points with Barcelona, who eased to a 4-1 win over Villarreal.

Barca lead the standings due to their superior head-to-head record although Real have a game in hand and will lift a first domestic title since 2012 if they take seven points from their remaining three games.