Football: Real Madrid eliminated from Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo

MADRID (AFP) - A fine free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't prevent Real Madrid from being dumped out of the Copa del Rey as a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo allowed the hosts to progress to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Hampered by a series of injuries, Real's hopes of turning the tie around were dealt a huge blow when Danilo's own goal handed Celta to lead on the night just before half-time.

Ronaldo gave Madrid hope with his first goal in the Copa del Rey for two years.

However, Daniel Wass restored Celta's lead five minutes from time before Lucas Vazquez's stoppage time header at least prevented Madrid from suffering a third defeat in four games.