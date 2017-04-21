Football: Rashford fires United into Europa League semi-finals

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester United needed an extra-time winner from Marcus Rashford to defeat Anderlecht 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 20) and move into the last four of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

While the victory keeps open a possible path to next season's Champions League for Jose Mourinho's side, it came at a high price with defender Marcos Rojo and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic both suffering possibly serious knee injuries.

United took the lead in the 10th minute when Paul Pogba played a pinpoint 40-metre low pass to Rashford who, at the second attempt, found Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the edge of the box and the Armenian midfielder drilled home his fifth goal in this season's Europa League.

The Belgians struck back in the 32nd minute.

After Youri Tielemans hammered a powerful long-range shot against the bar, Lukasz Teodorczyk got the loose ball stuck under his feet but was able to nudge it into the path of Algerian Sofiane Hanni who drove in the equaliser.

After Ibrahimovic wasted two great chances in the final stages of normal time, the contest went into extra time and Rashford settled the tie with a fine finish early in the second period.