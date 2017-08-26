Football: PSG players hopeful of Mbappe deal, says Marquinhos

(AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain players are hopeful their club can complete a sensational deal to sign Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes next week, defender Marquinhos said on Friday (Aug 25).

Asked about a potential deal for the 18-year-old Monaco starlet after the 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes, Marquinhos said: "We have been keeping an eye on the internet and on our phones, waiting for it to be made official.

"We don't know yet. I hope it will be done. PSG are very ambitious and you need good players who can make the difference."

Mbappe has not featured in either of Monaco's last two games amid talk of a move to Paris for a fee of as much as €180 million (S$291 million).

The France international forward, who hails from the Paris suburbs, has also been closely linked with Real Madrid but is said to want to team up with Neymar at PSG.

PSG paid a world-record €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona at the start of this month.

Mbappe's Monaco team-mate Fabinho, the Brazilian midfielder, has also been linked with a move to Paris before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Asked about the potential deals after the Saint-Etienne game, PSG coach Unai Emery said: "I am happy with the players we have.

"If anything changes it will be done to improve us. If we finish the transfer window with the players we already have, I'll be happy."

Edinson Cavani scored twice and Thiago Motta once as PSG beat Saint-Etienne to make it four wins out of four at the start of the new French Ligue 1 season.