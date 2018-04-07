Football: PSG miss chance to clinch Ligue 1 title this week after St Etienne draw

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris Saint-Germain missed out on a chance to secure the Ligue 1 title at the weekend as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw at St Etienne and finished the game with 10 men on Friday (April 6).

St Etienne midfielder Remy Cabella's first-half goal was cancelled out by a Mathieu Debuchy own goal in stoppage time.

Presnel Kimpembe hampered his team's chances when he was sent off shortly before the break.

The result left leaders PSG with 84 points with six games left, 17 points ahead of second-placed Monaco who host Nantes on Saturday.

Regardless of Monaco's result on Saturday, PSG will clinch the title if they beat the principality team at home next weekend.

They would have clinched the title if they had won on Friday and Monaco were beaten on Saturday.