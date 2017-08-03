Football: PSG hit a hitch in attempt to buy out Neymar's Barcelona contract

(GUARDIAN) - Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) push to conclude the signing of Neymar hit an obstacle on Thursday when Spain's LaLiga refused an attempt to hand over the money to buy out the forward's contract at Barcelona.

Neymar's lawyers Juan de Dios Crespo and Marcos Motta went to the league's headquarters to deposit €222 million (S$357.7 million) and clear the way for Neymar to join the French club.

However LaLiga, as its president, Javier Tebas, had threatened, declined to accept the payment.

"We can confirm that the player's lawyers came to the LaLiga offices this morning to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected," a statement from the league said.

"That's all the information we are giving out at this moment."

Tebas has argued that the deal would infringe Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) and wants to protect Spain's leading clubs.

The transfer is worth around £450 million (S$809.8 million) in wages and fees.

LaLiga is understood to have also explained that it is unclear on the origins of the money, and that under its regulations, only Spanish clubs have the guaranteed right to buy out a contract.

The league has repeatedly accepted buyout clause deposits from foreign clubs.

It would not be able to reject the money if Neymar himself turned up to pay it.

The league's stance is delaying the transfer, but will not halt it.

Neymar has told Barcelona he wants to leave and went to Porto on Wednesday for a medical in anticipation of joining PSG, who are aware of the implications of FFP on this transfer and have been working on ways of complying with that.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez followed team-mate Lionel Messi by posting an Instagram tribute to Neymar.

"My friend I wish you the best in everything that comes!!! Also thank you for your support, for everything that I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together!!!! Keep like this and never change love you little bro."