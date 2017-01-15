Football: Proud Bilic has dig at Payet after West Ham win

LONDON (AFP) - West Ham manager Slaven Bilic couldn't resist a dig at want-away star Dimitri Payet following the impressive 3-0 win over Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday (Jan 14).

The 48-year-old Croat said his players had been "magnificent" and showed it was more about the team than any individual player as they ended a streak of three games without a win or a goal.

Payet - whose photograph outside the ground had to be guarded by a steward and the fans normal laudatory chant of him was replaced by more abusive terms - has said he wants to leave and won't play for them.

His former club Marseille is believed to want to re-sign him for £20 million (S$30 million) but co-owner David Sullivan wrote in the matchday programme they will not grant the 29-year-old's demand to move.

"Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals. This is a great example for that," said Bilic.

"So let's talk about (Andy) Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble.

"Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about."

Despite suffering from flu Antonio set up all three goals, Sofiane Feghouli's first in the Premier League, a brilliant bicycle kick from Carroll and Manuel Lanzini rounded it off with his fourth goal in as many matches against Palace.

Payet joined West Ham from Marseille in a reported £10.7 million deal in 2015 and had a sensational first season, scoring 12 goals and supplying 12 assists.

The exciting France international signed a new £125,000 a week five-and-a-half-year contract with West Ham last February.