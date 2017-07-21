Football: Pre-match activities set to create the right atmosphere for ICC

SINGAPORE - Chelsea fans will be able to experience what it feels like to be at Stamford Bridge when the International Champions Cup (ICC) takes place from July 25-29.

At the specially created Fan Zone (located at OCBC Square), spectators will feel as if they have been transported to Stamford Bridge, the Allianz Arena and San Siro as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan recreate the atmosphere of their famed home grounds.

Fans can also join club mascots, including Stamford, Bridget and Berni in singing the clubs' songs. They will also be able to pose with the Champions League, Serie A, English Premier League and Bundesliga trophies.

Furthermore, to encourage quality family time and to inspire the next generation in pursuing sporting excellence, ticket holders to the Bayern-Inter Milan match on July 27 will be able to bring their children, grandchildren and friends with them to the game for free (limited to six children, aged three to 12, per transaction).

Activities at the Fan Zone begin from 4pm and fans can head to the National Stadium early to enjoy the planned activities and win attractive club prizes - including a return flight to Munich to catch a game at the Allianz Arena.

Gates open from 6pm and teams are expected to be on the pitch from 6.45pm for a 30-minute warm up before kick-off at 7.35pm.

But the action will not stop at full-time as ticket holders will be able to catch free shuttle buses to Chijmes or Clarke Quay to continue with the celebrations.

Tickets start from $25 (child) and $40 (adult) and are available for purchase at www.sportshubtix.sg