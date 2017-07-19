Football: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang told by Borussia Dortmund he will not be sold

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts a shot past AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta on July 18, 2017.
Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts a shot past AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta on July 18, 2017.
Published
46 min ago

(Reuters) - German side Borussia Dortmund will not sell prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old failed to make a decision within a deadline provided by the club, the team's sporting director Michael Zorc has said.

British and German media reports on Sunday said that Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had given Aubameyang, who scored 31 league goals in 32 games last season, a deadline to decide on his future, which has now expired.

"We consider the transfer window closed. The timing (of it all) was decisive in the end," Zorc told German magazine Kicker on Tuesday.

The Gabon international scored twice in Dortmund's 3-1 win over Italy's AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Topics: 

