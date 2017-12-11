Football: Pick of the Champions League last-16 draw sees Barcelona play Chelsea and holders Real Madrid face PSG

NYON, SWITZERLAND (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid will continue their bid for a first European Cup treble in 40 years against Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain after the big-spending giants were on Monday (Dec 11) drawn together.

No club has won the European title three years running since Bayern Munich in the mid-1970s, underlining how big an achievement it would be if Real– 12 times winners overall – go on to lift the trophy again in May with the final being held in Kiev.

They know exactly what it takes to be European champions, and in Ronaldo, have the most prolific goalscorer in the competition’s history.

Real’s LaLiga rivals Barcelona were drawn against the English Premier League champions Chelsea, while this season's runaway leaders Manchester City play Basel, who have had some fine results against English sides in recent years.

Five-time winners and current Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich drew Turkish champions Besiktas, while last year’s beaten finalists Juventus take on Tottenham.

With a record five English clubs in the draw, three-time champions Manchester United face Sevilla and Liverpool, five-time winners, will be up against two-time former

champions Porto.

Unfancied Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk will play Italian Serie A side Roma.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League as follows:

Basel v Manchester City

Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Chelsea v Barcelona

Juventus v Tottenham

Porto v Liverpool

Real Madrid v PSG

Sevilla v Manchester United

Shakhtar v Roma

The first legs are to be played from Feb 13 to 14 and Feb 20 to 21 while the second legs will commence from March 6 to 7 and March 13 to 14.