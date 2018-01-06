Football: Pep says City would need huge squad to win quadruple

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) - Pep Guardiola said on Friday (Jan 5) that Manchester City would need more than 30 senior players on top form to stand any chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple.

The City manager has said repeatedly that he believes there is no chance of his side winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup this season.

City are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the last 16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the League Cup, while they host Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Yet even though they have been English football's outstanding side over the first half of the season, their manager believes that maintaining such form will be impossible.

"Maybe that question can be asked in March or April if we are still in all four competitions," he said. "After that, we are going to talk.

"But tomorrow is the third round of the FA Cup. So thinking about four competitions, it's an illusion, it's not realistic, I would say.

"We will need 32 players to play really well for four competitions. That is not going to happen in my squad."

Premier League and Champions League rules limit clubs to 25 senior players in their squads, although that number can be bulked out with young players aged 21 and under.

Guardiola has suggested he will try to keep City on course for four trophies, despite admitting the difficulty of the task.

"The priority is the next game, the priority is tomorrow. Train well, eat well, rest well, wake up well, and play at three in the afternoon.

"Our intention now is don't drop any competitions, don't drop any games. We are going to try not to drop any competitions."

NEW SIGNINGS?

Guardiola said he was relaxed about the possibility of making signings during this month's transfer window.

The club are widely expected to make a new offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, while Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez is another potential target.

"All the clubs I work with try to do the best, and sometimes it's possible, sometimes not, but there's not a big problem," said the City boss.

"I said many times that we are working now for this month but also for the future, for the next seasons. What happens, happens, and I will work with the players I have." Guardiola said he believes City already do everything they can for their fans, after captain Vincent Kompany called on Premier League clubs to drop ticket prices.

Kompany, who has just completed a master's degree in business administration at the University of Manchester, said lower prices would lead to a better atmosphere at stadiums, which would benefit the Premier League.

"I am not the CEO," said Guardiola. "But I am sure, because I know the CEO, that this club are always thinking about the best for our fans. There is no doubt about that.

"I spoke with the CEO about many other issues, to know the players, to know the culture, and everything they do is for the benefit of the fans because we play for them."