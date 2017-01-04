Football: Paul Clement appointed Swansea manager

LONDON (AFP) - Paul Clement became Premier League bottom side Swansea's third manager this season when he was appointed on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The 44-year-old Englishman - whose mentor Carlo Ancelotti described him as 'one of the most dynamic and intelligent coaches' - signed a two-and-a-half year contract after German champions Bayern Munich, where he was assistant coach, allowed him to talk with Swansea.

Clement, whose only previous job as a manager was with second tier Derby, will attend Tuesday's relegation clash with Crystal Palace but watch from the stands as first team coach Alan Curtis will take charge.