Football: Patrice Evra fires broadside at compatriot Christophe Duggary

Paris (AFP) - Patrice Evra launched a withering attack on Christophe Dugarry on Saturday and challenged the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner to criticise him to his face.

Veteran Marseille defender Evra also mocked the ex-French international striker's relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

"I think he's the only person on earth who knows how many pubic hairs Zinedine Zidane has on his family jewels," Evra said in an interview with former international team-mate William Gallas on SFR Sport.

Evra's remarks came in response to Dugarry criticising the former Manchester United and Juventus defender's performances following his arrival at Marseille in January.

"My brother told me, 'You have to deal with (Dugarry)'. If he has a problem with me let him come to Marseille," said the 35-year-old Evra.

"We talk about it, we discuss it, there's no problem. I respect him... he's a world champion and a European champion."