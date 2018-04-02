Football: Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion after four months

Alan Pardew had only been at West Bromwich Albion for four months but failed to revive their fortunes.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Alan Pardew paid the price for a club-record eight successive English Premier League defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent on Monday.

The 56-year-old had only been at the club for four months after replacing Tony Pulis but failed to revive their fortunes and he leaves them bottom of the table 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

"West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties," read a club statement on their website.

First-team coach Darren Moore will take over until further notice.

