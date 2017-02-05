Football: Oxlade-Chamberlain in 'sack Wenger' Twitter gaffe

LONDON (AFP) - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain risked angering Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal midfielder 'liked' a tweet calling for the Gunners boss to be sacked following Saturday's (Feb 4) 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Wenger's side saw their title challenge suffer a huge setback as they were blown away by Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The third-placed Gunners now trail Chelsea by 12 points and Oxlade-Chamberlain added to the tension around his team when he appeared to show support for a Twitter post demanding Wenger's dismissal.

I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously... Didn't even realise I had! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) February 4, 2017

Less than an hour after the full-time whistle, Oxlade Chamberlain, who was used by Wenger in an out of position central midfield role against Chelsea, liked a Twitter post from popular Arsenal YouTube channel, Arsenal Fan TV, with a video entitled "Wenger Needs to Go!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain apparently did not understand what he was adding his backing to, and the England international quickly removed his like of the tweet, but not before it had been spotted by a wider Internet audience.

At a time when Wenger, currently serving a touchline ban, is sure to come under fire from frustrated Arsenal fans, Oxlade-Chamberlain tried to limit the damage when he returned to social media later in the day.

"I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously. Didn't even realise I had!" he wrote.