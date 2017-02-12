Football: One fan seriously injured in Alaves-Barca clashes

MADRID (AFP) - One fan was seriously injured in violent clashes ahead of the La Liga fixture between Alaves and Barcelona in the northern city of Vitoria, Spanish police confirmed on Saturday (Feb 11).

A group of between 40 and 50 hooded fans clashed before kick-off, although the police added no arrests have been made.

One seriously injured supporter has been taken to hospital suffering from head injuries.

Videos released in the Spanish media showed fans throwing chairs and wielding metal bars.

The two sides are due to meet again the Copa del Rey final on May 27.