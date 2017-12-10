Football: Olivier Giroud saves Arsenal's bacon at Southampton with late equaliser

(REUTERS) - Second-half substitute Olivier Giroud rescued Arsenal with a late equaliser on Sunday (Dec 10) after Southampton had looked like taking all three points in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

France international Giroud, who came off the bench in the 72nd minute to replace compatriot Alexandre Lacazette, made it 1-1 in the 88th minute with a glancing header into the bottom right corner.

Until then Arsenal had been staring at a second successive league defeat, after a stinging 1-3 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates last weekend.

The Gunners moved up to fifth place and behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Southampton had made a dream start with Charlie Austin grabbing his fourth goal in four league games with a third-minute strike past Petr Cech after being fed through by Dusan Tadic following a defensive howler by Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker.