Football officials need to write a new chapter for the sport

The new leaders of Singapore football have pledged to embark upon a course of improved governance, transparency and accountability. All power to them.

May we never hear the new Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong turn to Trumpism the way that Fifa president Gianni Infantino did this week.

After the Swiss removed the compliance officers working through a backlog of hundreds of claims of cheating, embezzlement and chicanery on Fifa's gravy train, Infantino brushed concerns aside by saying: "There are a lot of fake news and alternative facts about Fifa circulating. Fifa-bashing has become a national sport, especially in some countries."

Asked to give an example of fake news, he responded: "Generally, it's my feeling."

We are left to guess that, maybe, the new leader knows something that we do not, and is not going to tell us.

Maybe replacing the German and Swiss heads of ethics and investigation in favour of one Greek and one Colombian lawyer validates Infantino's desire to be seen to open up Fifa.



Fifa president Gianni Infantino delivering a speech at the international football governing body’s congress in Bahrain. He slammed the ‘fake news’ surrounding the scandal-ridden organisation. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



For all we know, he is on his own purification crusade, clearing out the "judges" installed by his predecessor, the fellow Swiss, Sepp Blatter.

"Fifa has changed now," he told the congress in Bahrain. "This is a new Fifa and we are new people here and we act with facts, not with words."

To emphasise his new worldliness, he tossed in another Trump-like crudity, saying: "We don't have to bulls*** you with artificial figures."

While the president was feeding the delegates in Bahrain, a new book was published in Germany on Thursday - Football Leaks: The Dirty Business Of Football, by two journalists from Der Spiegel magazine. It digs deep into the collaborative work carried out across Europe for the Football Leaks website.

Its forte is acquiring and publishing details of contracts between clubs and players.

Some of it is new. Much of it is old. And very little presents the Beautiful Game in a compelling light.

Yes, I suppose we have to have verification of long-ago published reports that Gareth Bale's move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013 was for a world record £85 million (S$153.73 million). And that Real tried to suppress the figure in order not to affront Cristiano Ronaldo who, aside from his ego, was able to hike up his image rights by being perceived to be the world's No. 1 transfer fee player.

Of course, records are there to be broken. And of course Der Spiegel's journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger confirm with some illuminating figures that Paul Pogba's £89.3 million move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer now represents the new zenith.

In fact, Pogba was returning "home" to United who sold him as a teenager to the Old Lady of Turin, Juventus, for £1.5 million in 2012.

The book drills deep into the charming way that agent Mino Raiola managed both those moves. And that Raiola, a former waiter, will bank a "cut" that will amount to £41.39 million once all the instalments and entitlements are paid.

The Daily Mail, which had early access to the Der Spiegel book, had its own poolside interview with Raiola a year ago, during which the agent boasted: "You need to have big b**** to complete a world record transfer and Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward have those b****. Arsenal have the money, but do they have the b****?"

Mourinho, the manager, and Woodward, the accountant who negotiates on behalf of United's American owners, certainly make big purchases.

They have taken United to the final of the Europa League, which Mourinho heralded as "historic" in the club's achievements.

Historic? What was that word, starting with the prefix "bull", that the Fifa president used in Bahrain?

It will take a lot more than this to put the present Man United up there with the legend of Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson. And substantially more in the way of the swashbuckling style of Busby's Babes and Fergie's Fledglings taking kids from the academy as well as imported stars.

I digress. The agent who took Pogba away and then returned him to Old Trafford also negotiated terms for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join Manchester.

Ibrahimovic proved the major player. However, at 35 and recuperating from knee surgery, his value is dormant.

While on two good legs, he was a one-man scoring machine. We cannot take away that he delivered on every boast.

The devil is in the details. Ibrahimovic arrived on a "free" transfer because his contract finished at Paris Saint-Germain. According to the new book, his basic salary is £367,640 a week.

But there are bonuses. Zlatan scored 17 times in 28 English Premier League games (28 goals in all competitions). The book says he was entitled to extra for every goal - totting up to another £2.86 million this season.

Fine, except that Zlatan took all the penalties, most of the free kicks.

Marcus Rashford, last year's sensation, got fewer starts while Zlatan occupied the central role. But when Ibrahimovic had surgery, Rashford stepped up to curl the free kick that put United on their way to the Europa League final.

The mighty Zlatan stands to pick up more bonus money if United play in the Champions League next season, and if he stays rather than seeks new pay days in China or America.

The rest might envy him. They might blame themselves for not engaging Raiola as an agent.

Fifa, however, said it is looking at the Pogba transfer saga, to make sure that no rules were broken.