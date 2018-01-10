Football: Nottingham Forest's FA Cup hero Eric Lichaj has paws for thought after heroics against Arsenal

LONDON (AFP) - Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj has been rewarded for his goal-scoring exploits in the FA Cup win over Arsenal with a pet dog.

The 29-year-old American scored twice as the second-tier Championship side won 4-2 at the City Ground on Sunday to eliminate the holders in the third round, and said after the game that his wife had promised him a dog if he scored a hat-trick this season.

She was then hounded on social media to get the dog despite Lichaj falling one goal short, and has allowed her husband to have a French bulldog.

The animal has, appropriately, been christened "Gunner".

"Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family... Gunner. Thank you everyone for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog," tweeted Lichaj on Wednesday.

He tweeted on Monday, asking "anyone who is bored" to send "dog pics, memes, gifs" to @KatPerko - his wife's Twitter handle - and plenty of users joined in using the hashtag #GetEricADog.

Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

Team-mates also got involved, with Kieran Dowell, who scored the penalty for Forest's fourth when Lichaj was keen to take it, posting a GIF of a beagle flying on a magic carpet.

Various other team-mates waded in, with Ben Brereton, Zach Clough and Matty Cash among those to post dog-related videos on Monday.