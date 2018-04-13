Football: No VAR for 2018-19 English Premier League season amid teething problems, testing to continue

LONDON (AFP) - The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will not be used during the 2018-19 English Premier League (EPL) season, officials announced on Friday (April 13).

Trials of VAR in English cup competitions this season have proved controversial and even though the technology is set to be used during this year's (2018) World Cup in Russia, Premier League chiefs believe further tests are needed.

The decision was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London on Friday, when all 20 top-flight clubs voted.

"Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout season 2018/19," said a league statement.

"The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

"The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) managing director Mike Riley and his team."