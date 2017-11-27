Football: No retrospective action taken against Romelu Lukaku for Brighton incident

(GUARDIAN) - Romelu Lukaku has escaped a three-match ban for an alleged off-the-ball kick at Brighton's Gaetan Bong after a Football Association panel of three former referees did not reach a unanimous decision that it was a red-card offence.

The incident occurred during Saturday's (Nov 25) 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Television pictures appeared to show Lukaku kicking Bong in the 66th minute during a corner from which Ashley Young's deflected shot gave United the victory.

The FA was informed that the referee, Neil Swarbrick, and his assistants were not aware of it, causing the case to be referred to the panel.

Each of the former referees reviewed the footage independently.