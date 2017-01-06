Football: Nice striker Balotelli ousted for two matches but coach Favre's ban suspended

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been banned for two games after being sent off near the end of Nice's 0-0 draw with Girondins de Bordeaux on Dec 21, 2016.
Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been banned for two games after being sent off near the end of Nice's 0-0 draw with Girondins de Bordeaux on Dec 21, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
(REUTERS) - Mario Balotelli has been banned for two games after being sent off near the end of Nice's 0-0 draw with Girondins de Bordeaux on Dec 21, Ligue 1's disciplinary body said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was shown a straight red card for kicking Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

The Italian international will miss the Ligue 1 leaders' games against Lorient on Sunday and Metz on Jan 15.

Nice coach Lucien Favre was handed a suspended two-match ban for his behaviour towards match officials following the game against Bordeaux.

