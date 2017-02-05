Football: Niang stars against 10-man Burnley

WATFORD, United Kingdom (AFP) - M'Baye Niang scored one and set up another goal in an eyecatching performance as Watford beat 10-man Burnley 2-1 on Saturday in their Premier League clash.

Victory for the Hornets - for whom captain Troy Deeney scored their opener - eased their worries of being dragged into a relegation battle as a second successive win, having beaten Arsenal on Tuesday, sees them 10 points above the drop zone.

Burnley, who had Ireland international Jeff Hendrick sent off in the 6th minute, are nine points above the bottom three but have a measly one point from a possible 33 on their travels this season.

Hendrick was sent off for a horror tackle on Jose Holebas.

Four minutes later and it went from bad to worse as French forward Niang, on loan from AC Milan, set up Deeney who headed the ball home.

For 28-year-old Deeney it maintained his record of scoring on each occasion he has encountered Burnley at Vicarage Road - netting in all four games.

Deeney and Niang then linked up well exchanging a neat passing movement between them but the 22-year-old Frenchman saw his shot well saved by Tom Heaton.

Burnley were largely insipid save for one effort by veteran Joey Barton, whose shot was tipped over the bar by Heurelho Gomes.

Niang's class and silky skills shone and he was to get the goal his performance deserved right at the end of the first-half gliding in to send a glancing header past Heaton.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche waited until 15 minutes into the second-half to introduce Hendrick's fellow Ireland international Robbie Brady, their record signing from Norwich on transfer deadline day last Tuesday.

The visitors gave themselves a chance of gaining an improbable point when Ashley Barnes converted a penalty - only Burnley's fifth away goal of the campaign - awarded for handball against Sebastian Prodl 12 minutes from time.