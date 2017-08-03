Football: Neymar will earn 92,857 pounds a day with PSG transfer

SINGAPORE - The poster boy of Brazilian football looks set on plying his trade at the Parc des Princes come the start of the 2017-18 season, with mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) willing to trigger Neymar's €222 million (S$357 million) buy-out clause in order to secure what will become a world-record transfer.

The Straits Times takes a closer look at the numbers behind Neymar's imminent transfer and how it stacks up to previous record transfers and wages.

1. The total cost



Paris Saint-Germain is willing to trigger Neymar's €222 million buy-out clause in order to secure what will become a world-record transfer. PHOTO: AFP



In 2013 when Neymar moved from Santos to Barcelona, it was for a then reported fee of €57 million, but due to numerous factors the transfer cost the Blaugrana over €100 million. The transfer to PSG will be largely similar, with the French club paying the €222 million buy-out clause, which will then rise to nearly €502 million including wages and bonuses. The transfer will smash the current record set by Paul Pogba when the Frenchman moved from Juventus to Manchester United for £89 million (S$160 million).

2. Neymar is about to get richer

The Brazilian is set on a significant payday in the French capital, with a reported £650,000-a-week (before tax) salary waiting for him in Paris. In comparison, the current world's most expensive player, Pogba, "only" earns an initial wage of £165,588 a week. The Brazilian will be trumping the Frenchman's wages by almost four times.



Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (right) drives into the parkinglot to take part in a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona on Aug 2, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



3. Per-day earnings



A day in a life of Neymar will bring you £92,857 based on his reported salary. PHOTO: REUTERS



Imagine yourself in Neymar's boots - waking up in a luxury house, getting your chef to make breakfast for you, driving around in one of your dozen supercars and playing the sport you love for a living. A day in a life of Neymar will bring you £92,857 based on his reported salary.

4. The Brazilian perspective



It will take the average Brazilian about 15 years to earn how much Neymar will earn in a day once he signs for PSG. PHOTO: REUTERS



In perspective, the average Brazilian earns an average monthly salary of 2104 Brazilian reais, which equates to a meager £511 per month. It will take the average Brazilian about 15 years to earn how much Neymar will earn in a day once he signs for PSG.

5. Trumping other names in sport



(From left) Lionel Messi, Neymar and basketballer James Harden. PHOTO: AFP/ GETTY IMAGES



Lionel Messi signed a new contract keeping him at Barcelona till 2021, and he will pocket £500,000 a week. In basketball, Houston's James Harden also signed a record deal in the off-season, which bags him US$117,964,846 (around S$160,444,000) over four years. His base salary for the 2017-18 season will be US$28,299,399, which gives him "just" £446,068 a week, not coming close to what Neymar will be earning next season.