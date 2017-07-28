Football: Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after bust-up with team-mate Nelson Semedo

(GUARDIAN) - Neymar was involved a training ground fight with a Barcelona team-mate as his as his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appears to edge closer.

The Brazilian forward clashed with new right-back signing Nelson Semedo during a training session in Miami before the pair had to be kept apart by team-mates Javier Mascherano and Sergio Busquets.

Video footage showed Neymar removing his bib before storming off.

PSG remain confident of signing the 25-year-old, having held talks with Barcelona officials last week over the structure of the £196 million (S$348 million) fee.

Speculation is growing that he could complete his move in the next week after it emerged Neymar will not accompany the rest of the Barca squad on their flight back from the United States after Saturday's friendly against Real Madrid and will instead head to China to fulfil commercial commitments.

It has also been reported that a scheduled promotional event for travel agency Ctrip in Shanghai has been cancelled, with the company explaining that "the player and his staff are involved in a transfer".

Meanwhile, right-back Dani Alves has denied suggestions that he has been attempting to help PSG woo his international team-mate.

"Lies," wrote the 34-year-old in response to a tweet from Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"I am not trying to convince anybody of anything. When I speak with him, we talk about everything but football. If he is happy, I am happy."