Football: Neymar back in Paris after emergency trip to Brazil, PSG bolster squad with January transfer of Brazilian starlet Wendel

Paris (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has returned to the French capital and will train on Thursday (Dec 14) after being allowed to visit his native Brazil on family matters.

The world's most expensive player missed Wednesday's 4-2 French League Cup win at Strasbourg after also sitting out last weekend's 3-1 win over Lille through suspension. PSG are bidding for their fifth successive League Cup title

PSG coach Unai Emery said on Monday that Neymar had gone home because of a family problem and that he hoped the former Barcelona star would be back in "three or four days".

Amid speculation over the reasons behind Neymar's trip, Brazilian website Globoesporte published social media messages accompanied by photographs which suggested the player could have been at the birthday party of his friend's father and had also visited a dental clinic.

On Monday, Neymar published a photo of himself on Twitter with the message: "Focus, strength and faith for the celebration of another day!!"

The French league table-toppers will reinforce their midfield with the latest Brazilian wunderkind Wendel in the January transfer window, the player's agent told French daily L'Equipe on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is under contract with Rio outfit Fluminense where he is enjoying a remarkable breakout season, but has now agreed to "a dream move to Paris", his agent Carlos Henrique Brasil told French daily L'Equipe.

The player would be seen as a long-term replacement for midfield general Thiago Motta, now 35, but may first be loaned out to Porto until next July.

"Whatever PSG decide, Wendel is ready, he's got lots of personality and lots of heart," Brasil said.

PSG already have four Brazilians on their books in Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.