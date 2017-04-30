Football: Newly elected FAS president Lim Kia Tong sends letter of thanks to all 44 affiliates

SINGAPORE - On the day he won the watershed Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election, newly elected president Lim Kia Tong sent a letter to all 44 voting affiliates on Saturday evening (April 29) to express his gratitude.

The 64-year-old lawyer wrote: "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of you for taking part so actively in this historic FAS elections. These elections have put in place a new team with a strong mandate, and we now have a chance to build, to move forward and to re-energise football in Singapore.

"Most importantly, we get a chance to show everyone that we can emerge from an election even stronger as a football community, and as one."

Lim, who led a slate called Team LKT, faced the Game Changers, a team fielded by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng.

With the football community divided, the election was expected to be a close affair but Team LKT secured the two-thirds majority needed for victory after just one round of voting to win 30-13. There was one invalid vote.

Lim said: "The competition was intense, but like in a tough football match, once it is all over, members from both teams, in the true spirit of sportsmanship, accept the result and shake hands."

In the aftermath of defeat, Ng said that he accepted the result and his team will gladly support the new council to revive and reshape the struggling local game. Ng's gracious reaction was applauded by Lim.

Lim said: "I am very encouraged by Team Game Changers, who graciously accepted the result and said they would support our council wholeheartedly. We will work with anyone with generous and selfless ideas to take Singapore football forward.

"A new council has been elected and no matter who you voted for, this council now represents you. I ask all of you to support the FAS as we strive together to bring glory to the game we love.

"There is a lot of work to do, and we count on all of you to work with us to bring Singapore football to greater heights."