Football: Newcastle fight back to draw 2-2 at West Brom

LONDON (REUTERS) - Newcastle United looked to be heading for a fifth straight Premier League defeat until a Ciaran Clark header and an own goal gave them a deserved 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu scored on the stroke of halftime with a superb downward header, and winger Sam Field looked to have put the game out of reach with a deft volley 11 minutes into the second half.

Newcastle were thrown a lifeline when defender Ciaran Clarke reduced the deficit three minutes later with a towering header from a corner by Matt Ritchie, whose free kick was deflected into the net for the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

West Brom defender Jonny Evans was credited with the own goal but it appeared that team mate Salomon Rondon had backheeled the ball into the net to gift Newcastle the point that their spirited fightback richly deserved.