Football: New dad Harry Kane enjoys week to remember

London (AFP) - New dad Harry Kane admitted his hat-trick in Tottenham's win against West Bromwich Albion completed one of the best weeks of his life.

Kane's wife Kate gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Ivy, last weekend and the England striker celebrated the new addition to the family in memorable fashion.

After missing last week's FA Cup win over Aston Villa due to the birth, he returned to the line-up to fire a hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 win at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring before wrapping up the points with a five-minute double in the second half to keep Tottenham hot on the heels of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"I've not had many better weeks," he told Spurs TV. "It's been a whirlwind of a week, the birth of my daughter, that was incredible, an amazing experience.

"Looking after her all week and then getting ready for this game and to score a hat-trick and win 4-0 in the way we did.

"It's all been quite surreal really. I don't think it's sunk in yet. The baby is there sleeping at home and I look at her amazed that she's here.

"That was that part of it (the week) and then I've been focused on training.

"I've tried to make sure that I'm getting enough sleep at home and the missus has been great, making sure I get enough sleep! What a great way to finish the week off."