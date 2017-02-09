Football: National women's team to host Malaysia and Bangladesh in new tournament

SINGAPORE - The resurgence of women's football in Singapore continues as the national women's team have confirmed that they will be playing two international matches this month.

Singapore will host Malaysia and Bangladesh in a new Women's Development Tournament held from Feb 16-18. The triangular aims to provide more opportunities for Asian teams to play against other teams of similar standards.

The Lionesses will face Bangladesh on the 16th, followed by Malaysia on the 18th. All matches will be held at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general manager of grassroots and women's football Julie Teo said: "This tournament will not only give our girls international exposure, but also provide an opportunity for us to organise adjacent technical activities.

"For this tournament, we will be conducting a technical study group project where the coaches who attended the Fifa women's coaching course last July will be trying their hand at match analysis."

Singapore will be using the match to prepare for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) women's Asian Cup qualifiers, where they will play their first group D match against Syria on April 3.