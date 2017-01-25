Football: Morocco send holders Ivory Coast packing at Nations Cup

OYEM, Gabon (REUTERS) - Rachid Alioui scored a spectacular winner for Morocco to defeat holders Ivory Coast 1-0 and advance to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup finals at the expense of the defending champions on Tuesday.

French-born Alioui netted from 35 metres to take coach Herve Renard's side into the knockout stages and end the hopes of the country the latter led to the continental title two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Morocco finish runners-up in Group C with six points, one behind pool winners the Democratic Republic of Congo. The fancied Ivorians, who managed just two goals and two points in their three matches in Gabon, had to settle for third.

Ivory Coast join two other high-profile first-round casualties already knocked out of the tournament in Algeria and hosts Gabon.