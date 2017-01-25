Football: Morocco send holders Ivory Coast packing at Nations Cup

Published
10 min ago

OYEM, Gabon (REUTERS) - Rachid Alioui scored a spectacular winner for Morocco to defeat holders Ivory Coast 1-0 and advance to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup finals at the expense of the defending champions on Tuesday.

French-born Alioui netted from 35 metres to take coach Herve Renard's side into the knockout stages and end the hopes of the country the latter led to the continental title two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Morocco finish runners-up in Group C with six points, one behind pool winners the Democratic Republic of Congo. The fancied Ivorians, who managed just two goals and two points in their three matches in Gabon, had to settle for third.

Ivory Coast join two other high-profile first-round casualties already knocked out of the tournament in Algeria and hosts Gabon.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping