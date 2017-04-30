Football: Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko a doubt for Champions League semi-final against Juve

Monaco (AFP) - Monaco's influential midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg home to Juventus after breaking his nose in training.

Bakayoko sat out Saturday's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse after sustaining the injury on Friday in a training ground collision with Polish centre-back Kamil Glik.

"We're going to wait two or three days to see how things are," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim told reporters after his side moved three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French League.

"He's going to wear a mask, but he'll have to get used to it during training. We'll see if he can play."

The 22-year-old, who won his first France cap in a friendly against Spain last month, is expected to delay any operation until the end of the season.