Football: Monaco reject United's £72m bid for Kylian Mbappe, want world record fee

LONDON (THE GUARDIAN) - Manchester United have had a £72 million (S$129.71 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe turned down, with Monaco wanting a world-record £100 million for the striker.

Jose Mourinho has made the 18-year-old one of his main targets for the summer but the French Ligue 1 club want to keep him for at least another season.

United, who are also interested in Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, have struggled in front of goal this season, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic is their top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions.

The Swede, who sustained a long-term knee injury last month, has scored 17 times in the English Premier League, with Juan Mata the second highest scorer with six.

Monaco have told United they will not sell Mbappe for less than £100 million and it is highly unlikely he will leave this summer.

Monaco hope his value will soar and they will be able to sell him for around £125 million in 2018.

The player's preferred destination would be Real Madrid but they have yet to make an inquiry for the player who has impressed in Europe this season.

United have the world's most expensive footballer after splurging £89 million on France midfielder Paul Pogba in August 2016.