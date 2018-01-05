Football: Mohamed Salah on the lips of every Liverpool fan

SINGAPORE - "You'll Never Walk Alone" might be the Liverpool's anthem but Mohamed Salah's name is equally sung with gusto from the terraces nowadays.

Fresh off his exploits at the Confederation of African Football awards where he was named African Footballer of the Year for 2017 on Thursday (Jan 4), Egypt international Salah is the player on the lips of every Liverpool fan.

With 22 goals in all competitions and 17 coming in the English Premier League, the £37 million (S$66.5 million) signing from Italian Serie A side Roma deal has been branded a "bargain" by former Reds striker John Aldridge and former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins, while former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has called him "the best player in the league at the moment".

The Anfield faithful have come up with an infectious chant for the 25-year-old to the tune of Canadian rocker Neil Young's "Horse With No Name" and, in an online video that went viral, they have taken to serenading his lookalike.

Liverpool fans were in full voice after spotting a Salah doppelganger at the Emirates Stadium on Dec 22 during the Arsenal game.

He took the good-natured ribbing in his stride, whipping out his smartphone to film the scene as the fans belted out the tune, "We bought the lad from Roma and he scores every game. He's Egyptian and he's brilliant and Mohamed's his name. Mo Salah la-la-la, Mo Salah la-la-la".

Liverpool play Merseyside rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday but Salah will be unavailable through injury.

The mercurial forward is expected to return in time for Liverpool's league clash against runaway leaders Manchester City at home on Jan 14.