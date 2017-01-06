Football: Missing bags force Aubameyang to dress down at CAF annual awards, Mahrez takes top prize

Algerian and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez speaks after being crowned African Footballer of the Year in Abuja, on Jan 5, 2017.
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) arrived for the African Footballer of the Year awards ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria on Jan 5 somewhat under-dressed because his luggage had been lost.
ABUJA (AFP) - Lost luggage left Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under-dressed at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, the organisers said on Friday.

Aubameyang jetted in to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) footballer of the year.

But while his peers and dignitaries were dressed formally, the 27-year-old Gabon forward was forced to attend the ceremony in casual clothing, including a T-shirt and baseball cap.

"Aubameyang only arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja an hour before the event without his bags, as they were missing in transit. That was why he dressed that way," said CAF spokesman Junior Biyam.

The Gabon skipper himself took to social media to explain why he did not dress up for the occasion.

"That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that's how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa," he wrote on Instagram.

Leicester and Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez won the player of the year award, ahead of Aubameyang and Liverpool's Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

Both Mahrez and Mane wore suits.

