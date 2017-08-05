Football: Midfielder Fernando leaves Manchester City for Galatasary

London (AFP) - Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernando on Friday joined Turkish slub Galatasaray on a permanent deal, the Premier League team announced.

Fernando joined City in 2014 from Porto and went on to make 101 appearances, scoring four times.

He also helped City to League Cup success in 2016, playing five times en route to the trophy, including the final at Wembley against Liverpool.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City. The club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world's toughest league," the 30-year-old told the club's official website.

"The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget."